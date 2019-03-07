Obituary



She was born in Carroll County to the late John and Nina Beasley Lovill.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cleamon Newman.

Survivors include her children, Berlin Newman Sr. and wife, Michelle of Willis, Vanada Sue Brannock of Hillsville and Rickie Newman and wife, Cynthia of Hillsville; sister, Lois Howlett of Fancy Gap; a niece; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. with Pastor Michael Shockley officiating. Burial will follow in the Dalton Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

Obedia Mae Lovill Newman, 83, of Hillsville, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows.She was born in Carroll County to the late John and Nina Beasley Lovill.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cleamon Newman.Survivors include her children, Berlin Newman Sr. and wife, Michelle of Willis, Vanada Sue Brannock of Hillsville and Rickie Newman and wife, Cynthia of Hillsville; sister, Lois Howlett of Fancy Gap; a niece; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren.A funeral will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. with Pastor Michael Shockley officiating. Burial will follow in the Dalton Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family. Funeral Home Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel

1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145

Hillsville , VA 24343-0145

(276) 728-2041 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close