Obedia Mae Lovill Newman, 83, of Hillsville, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows.
She was born in Carroll County to the late John and Nina Beasley Lovill.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cleamon Newman.
Survivors include her children, Berlin Newman Sr. and wife, Michelle of Willis, Vanada Sue Brannock of Hillsville and Rickie Newman and wife, Cynthia of Hillsville; sister, Lois Howlett of Fancy Gap; a niece; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren.
A funeral will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. with Pastor Michael Shockley officiating. Burial will follow in the Dalton Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
