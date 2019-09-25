Ona Faye Burris Noblett, 89, of Galax, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
She was born April 21, 1930, to the late James and Nonnie Roberts Burris.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Early Noblett Jr.
Survivors include her grandson and spouse, Matthew and LeAnn Parks of Mount Airy, N.C.; and five great-grandchildren.
A funeral was held Sept. 22, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Fries Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Jeff Wilson and Pastor Derek Cowan officiating. Interment followed in the Summerfield Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019