Opal Ailene Vaughan, 74, of Fries, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, in the New River Valley Medical Center.
She was born in Carroll County on Nov. 3, 1944, to Dewey and Elizabeth Goad Anders.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Joe N. Vaughan of Fries; daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and James Hutchens of Hillsville, Angie and Monte Blevins, Gina Robinson and finace‚ Steven Key all of Fries; son and daughter-in-law, Dwayne and Valerie Vaughan of Galax; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Bobby Byrd of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Monday, March 11, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Ebenezer United Methodist Church with Pastor Ricky Bedwell and Pastor Mike Wells officiating. Burial will follow in the Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019