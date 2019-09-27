Opal Hines Catron, 103, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Commonwealth Senior Living, Hillsville.
She was born Nov. 9, 1915, in Grayson County to the late Charlie and Mary Hines.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Harrison Catron.
Survivors include grandson, John Mark Sheely of Salem; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Summerfield United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4679 Carsonville Road Fries, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. The Rev. Ted Bartlett will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Catron's honor to New Grace Baptist Church, 1527 Gilford Ave., NW, Roanoke, Va. 24017.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019