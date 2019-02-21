Opal Mildred Shaffer, 76, of Bassett, Va., died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Blue Ridge Nursing Center in Stuart, Va.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Opal Mildred Shaffer.
She was born on July 30, 1942, in Maryland, to James Garvie and Ertie Privett Cochram.
She was the widow of Earl William Shaffer.
Survivors include two daughters, Mildred Burke of Bassett, Va., and Mary Deal of Stuart, Va.; two sisters, Sylvia and Norman Little of Red Line, Penn., and Alice and Ron Stolzfus of Bedford, Penn.; one brother, Donald Cochram of Pearisburg, Va.; fiancé, Roger White of Bassett, Va.; eight grandchildren; 15 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Gleasanna Dixon with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery in Elk Creek, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Shaffer family.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
44 Dan Walters Dr. P.O. Box 306
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019