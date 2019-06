Patricia Ann Cornett, 80, of Independence, Va., died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax, Va.She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Goolsby Schilk; her father, Charles Clements; sister, Charlene Lehto; step-father, Frank Holt; and ex-husband, Paul W. Byrd.Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law, Angie and Tony Lyons of Galax, Va., and Sherry Govin of Fort Chiswell, Va.; one son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Paula Byrd of Independence, Va.; one grandson, Ken Govin; two granddaughters, Jennifer and Joe Manning and Amanda and Nate Cowley; and one great-grandson, Joseph Manning; one brother and sister-in-law, David and Gina Clements of Galax, Va.; and sister and brother-in-law, Phyliss and Gary Swan of Ammory, Miss.; and a niece, Vicki Courtney.Memorial services will be conducted today, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel by Speaker Jimmy McKnight. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the services.Memorial contributions may be made to: , 900 E. Broad Street Richmond, Va. 23219 or Twin County Hospice 963 E Stuart Drive, Ste. 2, Galax, Va. 24333-2407.Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the family.