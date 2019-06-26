Patricia Ann Cornett, 80, of Independence, Va., died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax, Va.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Goolsby Schilk; her father, Charles Clements; sister, Charlene Lehto; step-father, Frank Holt; and ex-husband, Paul W. Byrd.
Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law, Angie and Tony Lyons of Galax, Va., and Sherry Govin of Fort Chiswell, Va.; one son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Paula Byrd of Independence, Va.; one grandson, Ken Govin; two granddaughters, Jennifer and Joe Manning and Amanda and Nate Cowley; and one great-grandson, Joseph Manning; one brother and sister-in-law, David and Gina Clements of Galax, Va.; and sister and brother-in-law, Phyliss and Gary Swan of Ammory, Miss.; and a niece, Vicki Courtney.
Memorial services will be conducted today, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel by Speaker Jimmy McKnight. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to: , 900 E. Broad Street Richmond, Va. 23219 or Twin County Hospice 963 E Stuart Drive, Ste. 2, Galax, Va. 24333-2407.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from June 19 to June 20, 2019