Patricia Ann Raymer Barr, 76, of Galax, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, in the Galax Health and Rehab Center.
She was born in Arlington on Dec. 22, 1942, to Roy and Norma Raymer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Monie Barr.
Survivors include her daughter, Sharon Barr Barber of Stuart; son, William Barr of Ararat; brother James Raymer; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and friend Annie.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the home of her daughter, Sharon Barber, 89 Bullins Lane, Stuart, Va., with Pastors Ricky and Della Carter officiating.
There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available on line at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019