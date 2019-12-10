Patricia Ann Waller Hill, 74, of Galax, Va., passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in the Galax Nursing and Rehab Center.
Hill was born in Fries, Va., on April 7, 1945, to Buford Gentry and Edna Irene Warf Waller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Gene Hill; daughter, Patti Hash Hodge; son, Todd G. Hash; grandson, Declan Bailey; and two brothers, Johnny Lambert and Bobby Waller.
Survivors include two daughters, Jerri Lynn Crain and Julie Surratt, both of Galax, Va.; sisters and brother-in-law, Gail and Johnny Williams and Sue Melton, all of Galax, Va.; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Waller of Hillsville, Va., and Brenda Lambert of Abington, Va.; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four nieces; and one nephew.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Trinity Baptist Church with Pastor Garry Adams and Pastor Myron Dalton officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Dec. 7 from 1 p.m. until time for the service at the Trinity Baptist Church.
Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019