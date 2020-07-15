1/1
Patricia (Pat) Sue O’Bryan Webb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia (Pat) Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia (Pat) Sue O'Bryan Webb, 86, of Hillsville, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center in Galax, Va.  
Pat worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Goad DDS, Dr. Jackson DDS and Dr. Harvey DDS prior to her retirement in the real estate business. 
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Hillsville. 
Pat and Elmo were members of the Carroll Hill Toppers Square Dance club for many years. 
She enjoyed camping, watching football and anything that involved her family.
Pat was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband Elmo Lewis Webb; parents, William and Edith O'Bryan; and sister, Anita O McHone.
Survivors include three sons and daughter-in-laws, Mike and Jeanne Webb of Galax, Va., Tim and Bonnie Webb of Abingdon, Va., and Greg and Melanie Webb of Lexington, S.C.; grandsons, Michael Webb and wife Erin of Archdale, N.C., Garrett Webb and Grayson Webb of Lexington, S.C.,  Bryan DeCaterina and Baylin of Port Townsend, Wash.; granddaughter, Tiffany Lynch and family of Advance, N.C.; great-grandson, Colin Webb of Archdale, N.C.; brother, Tony O'Bryan of Hillsville; several nieces and nephews; special friend of many years, Margaret Martin of Hillsville; and Roommate Freeda Gardner and her family, Joe and Millie.
Pat loved her family unconditionally and was a devoted wife and mother that never hid her love and how proud she was of her family. 
Special thanks to the main floor staff of Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center, The Mountain Valley Hospice Care with an extra thanks to Nancy Martin. 
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, a donation can be made to First United Methodist Church in Hillsville, Va.
Out of respect for everyone's health, due to COVID-19, a private service will be held. 
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
High Country Services Funeral & Cremations
600 Glendale Road
Galax, VA 24333
(276) 236-9009
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved