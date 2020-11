Patsy Darlene Edwards Johnson, 59, of Sparta, N.C., died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in the North Carolina Baptist Hospital, Winston-Salem, N.C.She was born Dec. 10, 1960, to John Odell Barrett and the late Earlene Jones Barrett in Martinsville.Survivors include daughters and son-in-law, Christy Berry and Derrick of Alabama and TeSheena Edwards of Hillsville; son, Tyler Johnson of Sparta, N.C.; father, John Odell Barrett of Fries; sister, Angela Ray of Fries; brother and fiancée, Jeff Barrett and Tammy Hiatt of Fries; and seven grandchildren.A graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Atkins United Methodist Church Cemetery with Derrick Berry officiating.There will be no visitation at the funeral home.Social distancing and mask will be required for graveside service.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the famiy.