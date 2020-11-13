1/
Patsy Darlene Edwards Johnson
1960 - 2020
Patsy Darlene Edwards Johnson, 59, of Sparta, N.C., died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in the North Carolina Baptist Hospital, Winston-Salem, N.C.
She was born Dec. 10, 1960, to John Odell Barrett and the late Earlene Jones Barrett in Martinsville.
Survivors include daughters and son-in-law, Christy Berry and Derrick of Alabama and TeSheena Edwards of Hillsville; son, Tyler Johnson of Sparta, N.C.; father, John Odell Barrett of Fries; sister, Angela Ray of Fries; brother and fiancée, Jeff Barrett and Tammy Hiatt of Fries; and seven grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Atkins United Methodist Church Cemetery with Derrick Berry officiating.
There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Social distancing and mask will be required for graveside service.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the famiy.

