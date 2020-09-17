It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Patsy Jean Shumate, 83, of Fries, Va., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.Patsy, a good woman, will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her son, Tracy Shumate of the home; daughter, Sheree Allen of Joppa, Md.; brother, Jerry Neaves of Darlington, Md.; granddaughters, Bree Allen of Edgewater, Md., and Whitney Allen of Joppa, Md.; as well as many other family members and friends.Patsy was predeceased by her devoted husband of 40 years, James Lundy Shumate; her mother, Evelyn Taylor father, Russell Neaves; and brothers, Allen Neaves and Ronald Taylor.Patsy lived her childhood in Volney, Va., and North Carolina.She attended the Konnarock School for Girls, and always remarked those were the happiest times of her childhood.In 1951 she married her soul partner and together they moved to Baltimore, Md., where they lived for 35 years and raised their family.Patsy made many friends throughout her life and had varied interests. She enjoyed gardening, music, reading and crocheting, to name a few. She mainly enjoyed creating pretty things every day.Funeral services were held on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Darren Kincer and the Rev. Dusty Reedy officiated. Interment was in the Corinth Cemetery in Rugby, Va.Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Via., is serving the Shumate family.