Patsy Jean Shumate
1937 - 2020
It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Patsy Jean Shumate, 83, of Fries, Va., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
Patsy, a good woman, will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her son, Tracy Shumate of the home; daughter, Sheree Allen of Joppa, Md.; brother, Jerry Neaves of Darlington, Md.; granddaughters, Bree Allen of Edgewater, Md., and Whitney Allen of Joppa, Md.; as well as many other family members and friends.
Patsy was predeceased by her devoted husband of 40 years, James Lundy Shumate; her mother, Evelyn Taylor father, Russell Neaves; and brothers, Allen Neaves and Ronald Taylor.
Patsy lived her childhood in Volney, Va., and North Carolina.
She attended the Konnarock School for Girls, and always remarked those were the happiest times of her childhood.
In 1951 she married her soul partner and together they moved to Baltimore, Md., where they lived for 35 years and raised their family.
Patsy made many friends throughout her life and had varied interests. She enjoyed gardening, music, reading and crocheting, to name a few. She mainly enjoyed creating pretty things every day.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Darren Kincer and the Rev. Dusty Reedy officiated. Interment was in the Corinth Cemetery in Rugby, Va.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Via., is serving the Shumate family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
SEP
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
Funeral services provided by
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
5 entries
September 13, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. It has been nearly 50 years since I have had contact with Patsy or the family. I remember her as a sweet lady who was a friend to the neighborhood children. I wish I had known she was in Roanoke. With sincere sympathy, Steve, Susan and Darrell Royal
Susan Royal
September 12, 2020
I love you so much mom and will miss you in the worst possible way. Those final moments just blew my heart away!!!
Tracy Shumate
Son
September 12, 2020
Patsy, I am gonna miss you. Your with God now. I will see you soon. Love you,you're cuz. Ruby
Ruby Kirk
September 11, 2020
Patsy was a wonderful friend and neighbor. She was a very caring and giving person. I loved her needle work. She made a custom shaped scarf for me which I will always cherish. May your sweet memories always be a comfort to you.
Joan & Alan Hines
Friend
September 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss, praying God will give you peace and comfort in the days ahead.
Jeff DeWitt
Classmate
