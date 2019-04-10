Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ms. Patsy Richardson Durr. View Sign

Ms. Patsy Richardson Durr, 80, of Jefferson, N.C., died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her five children.

Ms. Durr was born on May 2, 1938, in Rugby, Va., to Elizabeth Dale Quillen Richardson Brown and Bradley William Richardson.

She was a graduate of Virginia-Carolina High School in 1955 and the Pulaski Hospital School of Nursing in Pulaski, Va., in 1958.

She began her professional career at Marion Hospital in Marion, Va., and continued on at several Veterans Administration hospitals throughout the country, the first of which was in Johnson City, Tenn., where she met her husband, Jim, of 51 years.

Ms. Durr also worked in home health, nursing homes and private duty home care across the country.

She retired from Ashe Services for Aging in 2000 where she had worked for 11 years.

Her life and career were marked by compassion and kindness to all she met and one of her greatest joys was the laughter of her children and grandchildren.

A funeral Mass was celebrated by Father James Stuhrenberg on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Jefferson, followed by a reception and meal in the church hall with a burial service in the Jefferson City Cemetery afterward. The family received friends on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Badger Funeral Home in West Jefferson, N.C.

Survivors include one son, Mark Durr of Jefferson; four daughters, Barbara Durr Weaver of Jefferson, Rebecca Durr (Paul) Moffett of Davidson, N.C., Melissa Durr (Fred Jr.) Shulski of Goodyear, Ariz., and Martha Durr (John) Shulski of Lincoln, Nebr.; one brother, Samuel David (JoAnn) Richardson of Galax, Va.; eight grandchildren, Bryan Bell, Maggie Moffett, Janey Moffett, Hannah Shulski, Paul Shulski, Claire Shulski, Dmitri Shulski and Edmund Shulski.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Durr was predeceased by her husband, James Edward Durr; and her sister, Janie Richardson McNeil.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Ashe Services for Aging Foundation or to the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

