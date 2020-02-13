Patsy Sue Arnold Perry, 72, of Woodlawn, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in her home.
She was born in Carroll County on Dec. 18, 1947, to the late James and Frances Swiney Arnold.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wesley Perry.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Darian Perry and Jason and Patricia Perry; and a grandchild, all of Woodlawn; sister and brother-in-law, June and Tommy Taylor of Ivanhoe; and other family members.
A graveside service was held Feb. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Fries Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Wilson officiating.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020