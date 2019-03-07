Pattie McMillan Arrington, 86, originally from Martinsville, has lived in Galax for the past four years, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at the Twin County Regional Hospital.

She was born in Henry County on May 24, 1932, to the late Robert Lee McMillan and the late Cindy Nichols McMillan.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Abery Arrington.

Survivors include her son, Aubrey Arrington of Galax; daughter, Lora Arrington of Palatka, Fla.; two brothers, Wayne McMillan and David McMillan, both of Martinsville; two sisters, Nancy Whitten of Eden, N.C., and Barbara Ashby of Martinsville; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no service.

Bassett Funeral Service, Bassett, is serving the family.