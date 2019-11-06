Paul C. Edwards, 92, of Hillsville, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Waddell Nursing and Rehab.
He was born in Coalwood, W.Va., to the late George and Drucilla White Edwards.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frost Edwards.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Roger and Linda Edwards, Marvin and Bonnie Edwards and Michael and Cindy Edwards, all of Hillsville; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Doris Poole of Galax.
A funeral was held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. with Elder Ronald Bowman officiating. Burial followed in the Shiloh Cemetery. Military rites were conducted by the Hillsville Grover King Post 1115.
Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019