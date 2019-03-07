Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Eugene “Bill” Crouse. View Sign

Paul Eugene "Bill" Crouse, 86, of Galax, Va., passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at his home.

Crouse was born on May 15, 1932, in Alleghany County, N.C., to Paul Emory and Georgia Marie Choate Crouse.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Irmgard Lietzbach Crouse; and daughter Karin D. Crouse.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl C. and Randy Kegley of Galax, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Carl and Leah Melton Crouse of King, N.C.; granddaughters and spouses, Bailee and Patrick Kennedy of Bluffton, S.C., Lauren and David Shaw of Roanoke, Va.; step grandson and spouse of Greenville, S.C., Scott and Paige Kegley; two great-grandchildren, Effie Kennedy and Gage Shaw; two step-grandchildren, Liam Shaw and Hollyn Grace Kegley.

A funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Sam Bartlett and Randy Kegley officiating. Burial will follow in the Crouse Cemetery in Sparta, N.C. The family will receive friends Wednesday from six until eight p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

