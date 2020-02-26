The Rev. Paul Preston Jones, 89, passed away at his home Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
The Rev. Jones was born in Cana, Va., on July 9, 1930, to the late John David Jones and Lottie Evelyn King Jones.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Oleta Horton Jones; and an infant son; five sisters; and two brothers.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Key Jones of the home; daughter, Cynthia Paulette Jones Jackson and son-in-law Thomas M. Jackson Jr., of Galax; grandson, Thomas M. Jackson III (Tee) and wife, Amy Elizabeth Jackson of Galax; granddaughter, Jenna Jackson Morris and husband Matthew Sidney Morris of Smyrna, Ga.; great-grandsons, Bryce Thomas Jackson and Tucker Mark Jackson; one step-daughter; two step granddaughters; and four step great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Hillsville, 225 Fulcher Street, Hillsville, Va. 24343 with the Rev. Ty Harrison and the Rev. Robert Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Epworth United Methodist Church Cemetery in Cana, Va., 15315 Fancy Gap Highway, Cana Va. The family received friends on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Hillsville.
Flowers are appreciated, however, memorial donations may be made to the Paul and Oleta Jones Scholarship Fund at Wytheville Community College, 1000 East Main Street, Wytheville, Va. 24382, or to the Children's Playground Fund at First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 356, Hillsville, Va. 24343.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the Jones family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020