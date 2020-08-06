The Rev. Paul Raymond Elledge, 89, of Woodlawn, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at home.
He was born in Piedmont, W.Va., on Dec. 5, 1930, to the late Spencer and Callie Elledge.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Juanita May Elledge.
Survivors include one son and four daughters, Kenneth (Charmaine) Elledge of Woodlawn; Sharon (Keith) Beasley of Austinville, Sarah Kast of Wytheville, Ruth (Perry) Burleson of Statesville, N.C., and Diana Elledge of Hillsville; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brothers, the Rev. Larry Elledge of Logan, W.Va., and the Rev. Earl Elledge of Curo, Mich.; sister, Rosa Fisher and Eddie Decker of Logan, W.Va.; and many nieces and nephews.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.