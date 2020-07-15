Paula Irene Funk Adams, 51, of Galax, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Winston Salem, N.C., Aug. 2, 1968, to the late Lester Andy Funk and Rose Robbins Funk.
Survivors include her husband, Vernie Lee Adams of the home; three sons, Michael Funk, Jordan Adams and Johnathan Adams, all of Galax; two daughters, Kayla Adams and Chelsea Adams, both of Galax; one brother, Wyley Funk and wife, Gina of Illinois; two sisters, Katherine Sager of Galax and Susie Curtis of North Carolina; two grandchildren, Tyler Adams and Chloe Adams; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service may be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made on her behalf to High Country Services, 600 Glendale Road, Galax, Va. 24333 to assist family with services.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.