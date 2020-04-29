Paulene Missouri Sharpe, 70, of Galax, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Virginia on Jan. 10, 1950, to the late Boyd and Belva Oleta Ayers Sharp.
Survivors include her son, Brian Akers and wife, Jemly of El Paso, Texas; two brothers, Willard Sharpe and wife, Cindi of High Point, N.C., and Douglas Sharpe and wife, Sarah of Smith Mountain Lake; and a sister, Becky Oleta Sharpe of Nags Head, N.C.
A graveside service will be held today, Monday, April 27, 2020, at Monta Vista Cemetery at 1 p.m. with Mike Morris officiating.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing will be required.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020