Pauline was always ready with a smile and sometimes something witty. She was always ready to extend the hand of friendship and handed out good advice. When the time came that it was no longer a good idea for her to drive, I was privileged to take her to some of her appointments. We had lunch together usually and would find fun things to talk about. Anissa, your mom was a lady....a rarity these days. I will treasure the time I got to spend with her and I am so thankful for the sweet memories.

OLETA PUCKETT

Friend