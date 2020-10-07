1/1
Pauline Brady
1933 - 2020
Pauline Brady, 87, of Laurel Fork, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
Brady was born in Carroll County to the late Otis and Varina Goad Marshall.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Brady; and a brother, Dale Marshall.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Anissa and Matt Holland of Laurel Fork; son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Gail Brady of Marion, N.C.; granddaughter, Brianna Holland; and brother, Jimmie Marshall.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastors Steven Puckett, Winston Puckett and Jack Holland officiating. Burial followed in the Maple Shade Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
October 7, 2020
So sorry to hear about Mrs. Brady.. she was my first, second and third grade teacher. She was my favorite of all I had. She would even let us spend the night with her sometimes. I have some funny memories of first grade. She went to school with my momma. She will be missed by many.. thoughts and prayers go out to all the family
Rhonda Shropshire
October 6, 2020
Oh Anissa I am so sorry! she was so precious!
Jean Jones
October 5, 2020
Pauline was always ready with a smile and sometimes something witty. She was always ready to extend the hand of friendship and handed out good advice. When the time came that it was no longer a good idea for her to drive, I was privileged to take her to some of her appointments. We had lunch together usually and would find fun things to talk about. Anissa, your mom was a lady....a rarity these days. I will treasure the time I got to spend with her and I am so thankful for the sweet memories.
OLETA PUCKETT
Friend
October 5, 2020
Mrs. Brady was a wonderful teacher. May God comfort her family.
Bonnie Wilson Hall
Student
October 5, 2020
To The Family,
We were saddened to hear about Ms. Brady's passing. She had a kind heart and we know you will dearly miss here. May sweet memories and God's peace comfort you during these difficult times and in the days to come.
Randy, Stephanie, and Brett Bowman
The Bowmans
October 4, 2020
Sending love and prayers to all the family. Anissa & Brianna, I pray all the beautiful writings and memories she left behind for you, will console you and be a guiding light for you. We are so sorry for the loss of your beautiful mother and Brianna’s grandmother. In the days and weeks ahead, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. In faith, Lisa & Jeff Frost
October 3, 2020
Pauline was a sweet person when I knew her as a child. She remained that way. I know she was a good teacher, She was a good role model for her children.
Marie Martin
October 2, 2020
She was the best teacher. Always had the utmost respect for her. Her kindness and love of teaching shone through. She will be missed tremendously. Heaven gained a special angel. My thoughts and prayers to the family.
Sandra Mabry
Student
October 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person whose kindness helped and encouraged me in my first year of teaching! May the family find comfort by remembering the multitudes of children she touched and encouraged with her love.
Barbara Howlett
Coworker
October 2, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear this. Laurel Fork has lost another outstanding member and we will miss her.
Evona Jessup
Friend
October 2, 2020
Pauline was my 3rd and 4th grade teacher and I've always remembered her fondly. I'm so very saddened to hear of her passing and will keep her family in my prayers.
Angie Webb
Student
October 2, 2020
My thoughts and prayers for the family during this difficult time. May God comfort you in the days ahead.
Charles Stanley
October 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Our thoughts and prayers are with you
Jim and Erma Montgomery
October 2, 2020
Larissa. God put your sweet mama here for you to love and cherish, which you have done beautifully. You are a wonderful daughter. Prayers for you and your family for peace and comfort.
Elizabeth Williams
Friend
October 2, 2020
Praying for you and your family Anissa, you were always so good to me as our school nurse and I pray God sees you through this heartbreaking time in your life and gives you the strength to keep on going as I’m sure your mom would want you to.
Raegan Lindsey
Friend
October 1, 2020
Sorry for your loss. She was always a trooper no matter what. Prayer for you and family.
Sherri Boyd
Neighbor
October 1, 2020
Sending love and light. She was always such an upbeat, sweet, and thoughtful person. So glad she was my teacher, and that I could spend adult time with her.
Your dad was my bus driver, so your family was such a huge part of my childhood.
Truly sorry for your loss.
Annetta Stanley
October 1, 2020
THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS TO ALL THE FAMILY I VISITED PAULINE WE TALKED.ABOUT FAMILY WE WERE COUSINS HER MOTHER GREW UP IN THE SAME NEIGHBORHOOD AS I MY PARENTS AND HER PARENTS WERE FRIENDS I HAVE MANY GOOD MEMORIES THANKS PAULINE
GERALD STOCKNER
Family
October 1, 2020
Anissa and family So sorry for your loss Your mom was a wonderful person
Bonnie Bowman
Friend
