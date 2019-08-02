Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Crumpler, W.Va., to the late Homer David and Bertha Cochran Rorrer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. Arthur.

Survivors include her children, Linda A. Burnette of Galax, Kathy Ann McLamb of Charlottesville and Keith Jackson Arthur of Hillsville; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Frances Clark of Bristol, Vera Baily of Princeton, W.Va., Nellie Failey of Spainishburg, W.Va., Pat Hodges of Bluewell, W.Va., and Rita Collier of Temperance, Mich.; several nieces and nephews; and several grand-nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held Aug. 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Hillsville with Pastor Robert Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Wilkinson Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church in Hillsville, P.O. Box 326, Hillsville, Va. 24343 or Mountain Valley Hospice, 1477 Carrollton Pike, Hillsville, Va. 24343.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

Pauline R. Arthur, 95, of Hillsville, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Grayson Nursing and Rehab.She was born in Crumpler, W.Va., to the late Homer David and Bertha Cochran Rorrer.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. Arthur.Survivors include her children, Linda A. Burnette of Galax, Kathy Ann McLamb of Charlottesville and Keith Jackson Arthur of Hillsville; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Frances Clark of Bristol, Vera Baily of Princeton, W.Va., Nellie Failey of Spainishburg, W.Va., Pat Hodges of Bluewell, W.Va., and Rita Collier of Temperance, Mich.; several nieces and nephews; and several grand-nieces and nephews.A funeral will be held Aug. 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Hillsville with Pastor Robert Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Wilkinson Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church in Hillsville, P.O. Box 326, Hillsville, Va. 24343 or Mountain Valley Hospice, 1477 Carrollton Pike, Hillsville, Va. 24343.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family. Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close