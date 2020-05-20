Pauline Wooten, 92, of Fries, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Galax on Jan. 9, 1928, to the late William Ben and Hassie Mae Edwards Wooten.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Mary Lou and William Preston Caldwell of Fries and Margaret Ward of Galax; six grandchildren and spouses; several nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service will be held in the Crab Creek Cemetery with Pastor Elvis Poole officiating.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette on May 13, 2020