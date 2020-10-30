1/
Peggy Ann Edwards
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Ann Edwards, 86, of Galax, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Galax on March 21, 1934, to the late Homer and Maude Parsons Hanks.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reed William Edwards.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Sebrena and Johnny Savage; sons and daughter-in-law, Danny and Brenda Edwards, all of Woodlawn and Michael Edwards of Galax; sister and brother-in-law, Deloris and Tom Lolio of Sevierville, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and friend and caregiver, Jessie Reynolds of Galax.
A graveside service will be held Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Oakland Cemetery with Pastor Camet Spivey officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
Send Flowers
NOV
1
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Oakland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved