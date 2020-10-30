Or Copy this URL to Share

She was born in Galax on March 21, 1934, to the late Homer and Maude Parsons Hanks.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reed William Edwards.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Sebrena and Johnny Savage; sons and daughter-in-law, Danny and Brenda Edwards, all of Woodlawn and Michael Edwards of Galax; sister and brother-in-law, Deloris and Tom Lolio of Sevierville, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and friend and caregiver, Jessie Reynolds of Galax.

A graveside service will be held Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Oakland Cemetery with Pastor Camet Spivey officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

