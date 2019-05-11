Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Grayson County on Sept. 6, 1937, to Willard McCoy and Ruby Virginia Bryant Felts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence (Mac) McCall Jr.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Heather McCall Hanks and Hal; two grandchildren; step-children, Clarence McCall III and Rosemary Hyde; siblings and spouses, Jerry Felts and Jean of Galax, Jim Felts and Linda of Christiansburg and Judy Whaley and Bob of Greenville, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Oakland United Methodist Church with the Rev. Tim Smith officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3 until 4 p.m. at the Oakland United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the Oakland United Methodist Church, the Humane Society or the .

A guestbook is available on line at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

