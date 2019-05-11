Peggy Felts McCall, 81, of Galax, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
She was born in Grayson County on Sept. 6, 1937, to Willard McCoy and Ruby Virginia Bryant Felts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence (Mac) McCall Jr.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Heather McCall Hanks and Hal; two grandchildren; step-children, Clarence McCall III and Rosemary Hyde; siblings and spouses, Jerry Felts and Jean of Galax, Jim Felts and Linda of Christiansburg and Judy Whaley and Bob of Greenville, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Oakland United Methodist Church with the Rev. Tim Smith officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3 until 4 p.m. at the Oakland United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the Oakland United Methodist Church, the Humane Society or the .
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019