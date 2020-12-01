Your mom was the best!! I had her as a teacher for 4th grade. I remember she always started the day reading the Bible and saying the Pledge of Allegiance. Then I got to know her better thru church. She sure could play the piano. When I had surgery, she made the best meal ever and brought to us. The cornbread she made was the best. I got her recipe, but it sure isn't hers. Thank you Peggy for EVERYTHING you did here on Earth for everyone. I know that she is in heaven with Max and everyone praising our Saviour. I will be praying for each of the family during this sad time. Love to each of you.

Marcia Sutherland

Friend