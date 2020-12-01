Peggy Jane Harrington, 88, of Elk Creek, Va., (Bethel community), died on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2000, at the Grayson Rehab Center in Independence, Va.
She was born on March 5, 1932, in Galax, Va., to Roy and Clara Mae Eversole Moorefield.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Max Harrington.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Debbie Harrington of Elk Creek, Va,; one grand-daughter and spouse, Ashley and Jason Busick of Piper's Gap, Va.; two grandsons, Brandon Harrington of Elk Creek, Va., and Matthew and Kristin Harrington of Elk Creek, Va.; great-grandson, Kelton Harrington of Elk Creek; brother-in-law and spouse, Curtis and Nancy Harrington of Independence, Va.; sister-in-law, Joye Harrington of Elk Creek, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were conducted on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Harrington Cemetery in Elk Creek, Va., by the Rev. Johnny Johnson. The family will be at the cemetery from noon until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, make memorial contributions to the Harrington Cemetery, c/o Gary L. Harrington, 5688 Big Ridge Road, Elk Creek, Va. 24326.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Harrington family.