1/
Peggy Jane Harrington
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Jane Harrington, 88, of Elk Creek, Va., (Bethel community), died on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2000, at the Grayson Rehab Center in Independence, Va.
She was born on March 5, 1932, in Galax, Va., to Roy and Clara Mae Eversole Moorefield.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Max Harrington.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Debbie Harrington of Elk Creek, Va,; one grand-daughter and spouse, Ashley and Jason Busick of Piper's Gap, Va.; two grandsons, Brandon Harrington of Elk Creek, Va., and Matthew and Kristin Harrington of Elk Creek, Va.; great-grandson, Kelton Harrington of Elk Creek; brother-in-law and spouse, Curtis and Nancy Harrington of Independence, Va.; sister-in-law, Joye Harrington of Elk Creek, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were conducted on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Harrington Cemetery in Elk Creek, Va., by the Rev. Johnny Johnson. The family will be at the cemetery from noon until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, make memorial contributions to the Harrington Cemetery, c/o Gary L. Harrington, 5688 Big Ridge Road, Elk Creek, Va. 24326.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Harrington family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Harrington Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
21 entries
November 22, 2020
aubrey caldwell
November 22, 2020
She was a great lady.
aubrey caldwell
November 21, 2020
Prayers for all of you. She was a wonderful woman.
Al and connie Taylor
November 21, 2020
Sending thoughts and prayers
Wanda Wiles
Friend
November 21, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Karen Wingate
Friend
November 21, 2020
Charles & family, we are so very sorry for your loss & will keep you all in our prayers.
Robert & Ann Brown
November 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Peggy was a joy to know.
Terry and Tommy Price
Acquaintance
November 21, 2020
Peggy was so generous with her love for Children, we would take Tiffany up to visit her and pick peaches. We've missed her presence in the Community, she was a legendary teacher and had a great Spirit that would touch you when you saw her. So sorry for you loss. May her Memories bring Peace to the family and loved ones.
Mike and Rachel Parks
Neighbor
November 21, 2020
Such a classy lady. 3rd grade teacher. Prayers for the family. Sending condolences..
Becky Hall
Student
November 21, 2020
Charles and family. What a inspiration your fami)y has been to us down through the years we have many precious memories that we will always cherish May God keep and watch over you during this time of loss. Greg CaricoG
November 20, 2020
Peggy was a fine lady very caring and friendly. I got acquainted with her when i was her husbands nurse at Twin Co. Hospital.
Rosemary Taylor
Acquaintance
November 20, 2020
So very sorry for your loss,Love@Prayers
JanetTulbert Tulbert
Friend
November 20, 2020
To the Family of Peggy, I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for comfort and healing for her loved ones. Love and Prayers.
Nancy Hale
Friend
November 20, 2020
Peggy was my classmate at Fries School and a great person.loved by all who knew her. GOD.BLESS all the family. Doug Turner.
Harold Douglas Tuner
Friend
November 20, 2020
Peggy (always Mrs Harrington to me) was such a kind and caring person and teacher. Condolences to her family.
Alta Billings
November 20, 2020
Your mom was the best!! I had her as a teacher for 4th grade. I remember she always started the day reading the Bible and saying the Pledge of Allegiance. Then I got to know her better thru church. She sure could play the piano. When I had surgery, she made the best meal ever and brought to us. The cornbread she made was the best. I got her recipe, but it sure isn't hers. Thank you Peggy for EVERYTHING you did here on Earth for everyone. I know that she is in heaven with Max and everyone praising our Saviour. I will be praying for each of the family during this sad time. Love to each of you.
Marcia Sutherland
Friend
November 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Liz Pollard
November 19, 2020
Charles and family, my thoughts and prayers are with you. She leaves behind a wonderful legacy of kindness and a very caring lady. I will always remember her cream pies, she gave me the recipes. God Bless you.
Wanda Pinion
Friend
November 19, 2020
So very sorry and prayers for the family. She was my 5th grade teacher and we attended the same church for many years.
Wanda Hale
Student
November 19, 2020
Charles & Family,
For many of us Elk Creek/Comers Rock kids, she was our 5th grade teacher. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending prayers for your family.
Ruth Hall
Friend
November 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda Johnson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved