Graveside service Gladesboro Cemetery



She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Walter Horton; and parents, Robert Glenn and Francis Melissa Bunn Beamer.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Billy W. and Kathryn Horton; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra H. and Zane Marshall; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lois Cloud, Alease and Rod Iroler, Shirley and Benny White and Patsy and Ted Newman; four grandchildren and spouses; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-laws, Adaele Beamer, Fredia Mae Beamer and Sue Beamer.

A graveside service and burial was held May 3, 2020, at Gladesboro Cemetery with the Rev. Wendell Horton and the Rev. Bryan Horton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Skyview Missionary Baptist Church, 129 Skyview Drive, Fancy Gap, Va., 24328.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

