Peggy Maxine Bryant, 84, of Galax, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Center in Quarryville, Penn.
She was born Nov. 29, 1934, in Grayson County to Malcom Quincy and Eva Rector Shupe.
Survivors include daughters and sons-in –law, Debby Grace of New Providence, Penn., Sandy and Jim Roberts of Woodlawn, Cathy and Lee Johnson and Kelly and Bobby Hice, all of Low Gap, N.C.; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Gail Blackburn of Mount Airy, N.C.; sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Junior Blackburn of Galax; brother and sister-in-law, Benny and Pat Shupe of Galax; sister-in-law, Guida Shupe of Roanoke; 12 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life was held June 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Savannah United Methodist Church with burial following in the Edmonds Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Savannah United Methodist Church, 2921 Savannah Road, Galax, VA 24333
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from June 3 to June 4, 2019