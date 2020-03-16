Peggy Sue Lineberry, 84, of Galax, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in the Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born in Galax on May 29, 1935, to W.C. (Cone) and Ruby Murray Pierce.
Survivors include her husband, Donald Dean Lineberry of Galax; sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Johnny Jones of Galax; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Phyllis Pierce of Dayton, Tenn.; brother-in-law, Bobby Simpson of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kenneth Pierce officiating. Burial will follow in the Monta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020