Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Perlie's life story with friends and family

Share Perlie's life story with friends and family



She was born in Carroll County, Va., to the late Henry Virgil and Perlie Mae Thompson Largen.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William Price Robinson.

Survivors include her sons, Anthony Robinson and wife, Teri and Loren Robinson; daughter-in-law, Janet Robinson; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jeremy Hendrick officiating. Burial will follow in the James Robinson Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

Perlie Irene Robinson, 85, of Hillsville, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows.She was born in Carroll County, Va., to the late Henry Virgil and Perlie Mae Thompson Largen.In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William Price Robinson.Survivors include her sons, Anthony Robinson and wife, Teri and Loren Robinson; daughter-in-law, Janet Robinson; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.A funeral will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jeremy Hendrick officiating. Burial will follow in the James Robinson Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.