Philip Willie Leath (1975 - 2019)
Service Information
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA
24333
(276)-236-2442
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
View Map
Obituary
Philip Willie Leath, 44, of Halifax, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his home.
He was born on Aug. 18, 1975.
He is the son of Doug and Georgia Hooven of Galax,
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Haswell and Mary Leath; and paternal grandparents, William Emory and Fredith Price Hooven.
Survivors include his parents; his son, Trevor Leath; a step-daughter, Alex Hopkins; and several uncles and cousins.
A funeral was held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wayne Daniels officiating. Entombment followed in the Monta Vista Mausoleum.
Flowers will be appreciated or donations may be made to the .
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
