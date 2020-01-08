Philip Willie Leath, 44, of Halifax, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his home.
He was born on Aug. 18, 1975.
He is the son of Doug and Georgia Hooven of Galax,
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Haswell and Mary Leath; and paternal grandparents, William Emory and Fredith Price Hooven.
Survivors include his parents; his son, Trevor Leath; a step-daughter, Alex Hopkins; and several uncles and cousins.
A funeral was held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wayne Daniels officiating. Entombment followed in the Monta Vista Mausoleum.
Flowers will be appreciated or donations may be made to the .
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020