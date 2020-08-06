Or Copy this URL to Share

He was born in Galax on Sept. 24, 1975, to Mike and Janet Pearman Jones.

Survivors include his parents; his sister and brother-in-law, Lori and Kevin Bryant of Hillsville; brother, Eric Jones of Fries; and other brother, Alvie Ayers; two nieces; a nephew; a great-niece; and maternal grandmother, Edna Pearman of Ivanhoe.

A graveside service was held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Cold Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Greg Burnett and Chad Shaffner officiating. There was no visitation.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

