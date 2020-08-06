1/
Phillip Michael Jones Jr.
1975 - 2020
Phillip Michael Jones Jr., 44, (better known as Mikey), of Fries, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Forsyth Medical Center.
He was born in Galax on Sept. 24, 1975, to Mike and Janet Pearman Jones.
Survivors include his parents; his sister and brother-in-law, Lori and Kevin Bryant of Hillsville; brother, Eric Jones of Fries; and other brother, Alvie Ayers; two nieces; a nephew; a great-niece; and maternal grandmother, Edna Pearman of Ivanhoe.
A graveside service was held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Cold Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Greg Burnett and Chad Shaffner officiating. There was no visitation.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cold Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
