Phyllis Joella Phipps Branscome
1942 - 2020
Phyllis Joella Phipps Branscome, 77, of Galax, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Mountain City, Tenn., on Aug. 9, 1942, to the late Glade Lawrence and Velma Geneva Greer Phipps.
Survivors include her daughter, Geneva Branscome of Jacksonville, Fla.; a granddaughter; five great-grandchildren; a half-brother, Richard Phipps of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
A service will be held today, Friday at 11 a.m. in the Monta Vista Mausoleum with the Rev. Richard Gregory officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
