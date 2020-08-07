Phyllis Joella Phipps Branscome, 77, of Galax, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Mountain City, Tenn., on Aug. 9, 1942, to the late Glade Lawrence and Velma Geneva Greer Phipps.
Survivors include her daughter, Geneva Branscome of Jacksonville, Fla.; a granddaughter; five great-grandchildren; a half-brother, Richard Phipps of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
A service will be held today, Friday at 11 a.m. in the Monta Vista Mausoleum with the Rev. Richard Gregory officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.