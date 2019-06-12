Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Richardson Edwards. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Richardson Edwards, 70, wife of Conley Edwards, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Born in Sylvatus, Va., she was a daughter of the late Burrell and Iva Richardson.

Edwards was a member of Five Forks Baptist Church where she served in various church events.

She enjoyed golf, crafting, camping, and cruising.

She was also a member of South Carolina Disaster Relief.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years; her daughter, Trina Miller (Sean); son, Shawn Edward (Ashley); grandchildren, Lee Miller, Ryan Miller, Bryce Edwards, Collin Edwards, Paige Miller, Madalyn Edwards and Meredith Edwards; and sister, Priscilla Richardson.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, James Richardson and Glenn Richardson.

A visitation will be held Friday, June 7, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Five Forks Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting

Published in Galax Gazette from June 7 to June 9, 2019

