Phyllis Richardson Edwards, 70, wife of Conley Edwards, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Born in Sylvatus, Va., she was a daughter of the late Burrell and Iva Richardson.
Edwards was a member of Five Forks Baptist Church where she served in various church events.
She enjoyed golf, crafting, camping, and cruising.
She was also a member of South Carolina Disaster Relief.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years; her daughter, Trina Miller (Sean); son, Shawn Edward (Ashley); grandchildren, Lee Miller, Ryan Miller, Bryce Edwards, Collin Edwards, Paige Miller, Madalyn Edwards and Meredith Edwards; and sister, Priscilla Richardson.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, James Richardson and Glenn Richardson.
A visitation will be held Friday, June 7, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Five Forks Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast, is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from June 7 to June 9, 2019