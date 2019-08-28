Priscilla Lee Porter, 77, of Galax, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Waddell Nursing Home.
She was born April 29, 1942, in Carroll County.
She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Porter; mother, Sylvia Porter Boaz; and step father, Marvin Boaz.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Becky McCoy and husband, James, Janice Porter, Dale Porter and wife, Marcey, Jean Ann Robbins and husband, Scott, Tim Porter and wife, Sue, Pat Craig, Mark Porter and Jane Shoup; several great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at High Country Services at 2 p.m. Pastor Carlen Arnold will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Woodlawn. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Memorials can be made to Oak Grove Christian Church, 4688 Oak Grove Road, Woodlawn, Va. 24381.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
