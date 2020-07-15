Priscilla Leigh Baumgardner, 71, of Galax, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
She was born in Galax on Nov. 30, 1948, to the late Dempsey and Dorothy Hinson Frost.
Survivors include her children, Wendy Nester of Maryland, Dale Winesett of Galax and Justin Nester and wife, Donna of Texas; stepchildren, Sherry Shaffner and husband, Jason of Galax and Casey Baumgardner of Galax; sister, Elaine Frost of Kernersville, N.C.; half-sister, Nancy Sciara of Blowing Rock, N.C.; six grandchildren; three step grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service will be held Friday, July 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Felts Memorial Cemetery, Galax, VA with Rev. Ernie Smith officiating. Virginia Covid 19 regulations of social distancing will be observed.
