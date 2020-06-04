Rachel Opal Bedsaul
1927 - 2020
Rachel Opal Bedsaul, 93, of Galax, died May 31, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Herman Luther and Rosella Tate Payne.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Brooks E. Bedsaul.
Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Mary and Henry Cozort of Shady Springs, W.Va., and Melissa and Mark Davis of Columbia, S.C.; two sisters and brother-in-laws, Mary Aleen and George Nelson, Bonnie Eve and Kelly Nelson; step-daughter, Emma and Joe Walbroehl, step-sons, Marvin and Penny Bedsaul, Michael Bedsaul and William "Billy" Bedsaul; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service for the family was held on Tuesday June 2, 2020, at Camp Zion Church by the Rev. James Billings of Calvary Baptist Church, Galax.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
