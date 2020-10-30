1/
Ralph “Bud” Jennings Rudolph III
1943 - 2020
Ralph "Bud" Jennings Rudolph III, 77, of Independence, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Virginia on Sept. 9, 1943, to the late Ralph Jennings Rudolph Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Bryant.
Survivors include his companion, Linda Austin of Independence; son, Matthew Jennings Rudolph of Las Vegas, Nev.; daughter, Miranda Lee Rudolph of Montana; two grandchildren; and a step grandson.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Bridle Creek Cemetery in Independence at 2 p.m. Mark Osborne will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Bridle Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o Mary and Jerry Young, 1624 Battlefield Drive, Independence, Va. 24348.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.

Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
