Ralph "Crankshaft" Monroe Smith, 71, of Galax, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at his home.
He was born Jan. 9, 1948, in Carroll County, to the late Roy Lee Smith and Arizona Creed.
Survivors include his wife, Geneva Jennings Smith of the home; sons, Ricky Smith and wife, Lonna of Tennessee and Dean Smith of Galax; daughters, Cynthia Theobaid and husband, Chris and Melissa LeMay and husband, Mark, all of Georgia; brothers, Carter Smith and wife, Kathy of Galax and W.R. Smith and wife, Patricia of Austinville; seven grandchildren; several great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Ernest Jennings and wife, Francis of Ennice, N.C.; sister in law, Barbara Dixon and husband, Donnie of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.
There are no services at this time.
Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019