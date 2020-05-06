Ralph "Dean" Smith, 50, of Galax, died Monday, April 27, 2020.
He was born in North Carolina on Aug. 20, 1969.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ralph Monroe Smith.
Survivors include his son, Tristan Dean Smith of Galax; daughter, Elizabeth Ellen Smith of Galax; mother, Geneva Jennings Smith of Galax; brother, Ricky Lee Smith and wife, Lonna of Mountain City, Tenn.; sisters, Cynthia Theobald and husband, Chris of Senoia, Ga., and Melissa LeMay and husband, Marc of Fayetteville, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to High Country Services, 600 Glendale Road, Galax, Va. 24333 to assist with expenses.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
Published in Galax Gazette from May 1 to May 3, 2020