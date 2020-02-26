Ralph G. Smith, 92
April 7, 1927 -
February 14, 2020
Ralph G. Smith, 92, recently of Nazareth, Pa., formerly of Galax, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Manor Care in Allentown, Pa.
He was the husband of Mildred, now of Westford, Massachusetts, and they were married for 70 years as of last September.
Ralph was born in Portsmouth, Va., and served in the U.S. Army until 1946. He retired at age 72 after a long career in apartment building management & rehabilitation. His employment enabled him to work in various states across the country.
Survivors include his wife, Mildred; daughter, Paula and her husband, Robert of Westford, Mass.; daughter, Donna and her fiancé, Louis of Nazareth, Pa.; son, Ralph II and his wife, Catherine of Long Branch, N.J.; son, Steven of Winston-Salem, N.C.; daughter, Virginia and her husband, Lucas of Coaldale, Pa.; grandchildren, Kristin, Allison, Stephen and Richard; and many friends and neighbors "on the mountain" in Galax.
At the request of family, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the , www.woundedwarrior.org or Cancer Research Institute www.cancerresearch.org.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020