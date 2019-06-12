Ramon Randolph Quesenberry, 89, of Hillsville, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at Twin County Regional Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla Worrell Quesenberry; and parents, Jay and Leora Surratt Quesenberry.
Survivors include his children and spouses, Ronnie and Shelly Nichols of Muskogee, Okla., Mike and Tracy Quesenberry of Wentzville, Mo., Jay and Kris Quesenberry of Muskogee, Okla.; sister, Jolene Hill; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A graveside service and burial will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The Osborne Cemetery with Pastor David Bays officiating. The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Military rites will be conducted at the graveside by Hillsville VFW Post 1115.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from June 5 to June 6, 2019