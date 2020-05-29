Ramona Belaine Kyle Gillard, 67, of Johnstown, Penn., died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in the Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Grayson County on Nov. 11, 1952, to the late Jessie James and Ozelle Elizabeth Johnson Kyle.
Survivors include her daughter, Christina Gillard of Winston-Salem, N.C.; son, James Lee Kyle of Johnstown, Penn.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mae Wise of Wytheville, Lydia Campbell and Wilma and Alan Kyle, all of Galax, and Phyllis and Ken Johnson of Wytheville; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in the Hampton Cemetery with the Rev. Kennith Johnson officiating.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
She was born in Grayson County on Nov. 11, 1952, to the late Jessie James and Ozelle Elizabeth Johnson Kyle.
Survivors include her daughter, Christina Gillard of Winston-Salem, N.C.; son, James Lee Kyle of Johnstown, Penn.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mae Wise of Wytheville, Lydia Campbell and Wilma and Alan Kyle, all of Galax, and Phyllis and Ken Johnson of Wytheville; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in the Hampton Cemetery with the Rev. Kennith Johnson officiating.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2020.