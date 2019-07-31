Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ramsey W. Page. View Sign Service Information Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home 44 Dan Walters Dr. Independence , VA 24348 (276)-773-2521 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born Dec. 8, 1920, in Durham N.C., to Thurmond Page and Venocia Broyl Page.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII.

He was also a retired machinist in the textile industry.

Survivors include his wife, Hazel Hall Page of the home; and special niece and caregiver and family, Bonnie Gale Andrews of Sparta, N.C.; special nephew and caregiver and family, Raymond (Pete) Hall Jr. and family of Independence, Va.; and several other nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted today, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Independence with the Rev. Mike Montgomery officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the Rock Creek Cemetery in Independence, Va., with military rites by Grayson County VFW Post #7726.

Flowers will be appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to the Grayson County VFW Post 7726, P.O. Box 608, Independence, Va. 24348 or to the Independence Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 607, Independence, Va. 24348.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Page family.



