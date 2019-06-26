Randald Duane Dillard, 68, of Sparta, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Randy was born on Oct. 31, 1950, to the late Garfield and Maude Dillard.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Don Dillard.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Patsy Evans Dillard; one son, Stephen Dillard; two daughters and sons-in-law, Shelley and husband Forrest Hamm and Stacey and husband Josh Griswell; three grandchildren, Nevada, Donovan and Wynter Hamm; one brother, Frank Dillard and wife Robin; one sister, Carolyn Hudson and husband Sonny; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held at New Salem Cemetery on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 10 a.m. Officiating will be Elder E. W. Hooven.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, N.C. 27030.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the family.
