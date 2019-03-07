Randall James Stuart, 65, of Galax, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Wytheville on Nov. 17, 1953.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Orpha Janie Vaughan Stuart.
Survivors included a sister and brother-in-law, Freda Jane and William James Sexton; a brother and sister-in-law, Ricky Nelson and Genene Stuart, all of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the Ebenezer Cemetery.
There was no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019