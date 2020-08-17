Or Copy this URL to Share

He was born in Akron, Ohio on Jan. 15, 1966, to Robert and Helen Lucille Beamer Bedsaul.

Survivors include his mother, Lucille Beamer Montgomery of Galax; a son and daughter-in-law, Jett and Ashlyn Bedsaul of Galax; one grandson; step-father, Jimmy Montgomery; half-brothers and spouses, Edward and Keisha Montgomery of Florida and Montie and Lisa Montgomery of Dobson, N.C.; and half-sisters, Tammy Barneycastle and Tabitha Bedsaul, both of Galax.

A funeral was held Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Fairview Church with Pastor Sam Holder officiating. Burial followed in the Oakland Cemetery.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

