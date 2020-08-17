1/
Randall Stephen Bedsaul
1966 - 2020
Randall Stephen Bedsaul, better known as Randy Bedsaul, 54, of Galax, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Penn..
He was born in Akron, Ohio on Jan. 15, 1966, to Robert and Helen Lucille Beamer Bedsaul.
Survivors include his mother, Lucille Beamer Montgomery of Galax; a son and daughter-in-law, Jett and Ashlyn Bedsaul of Galax; one grandson; step-father, Jimmy Montgomery; half-brothers and spouses, Edward and Keisha Montgomery of Florida and Montie and Lisa Montgomery of Dobson, N.C.; and half-sisters, Tammy Barneycastle and Tabitha Bedsaul, both of Galax.
A funeral was held Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Fairview Church with Pastor Sam Holder officiating. Burial followed in the Oakland Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Fairview Church
AUG
9
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Fairview Church
