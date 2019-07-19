Randy "Smoke" Ray Cox, 58, of Galax, died Wednesday July 17, 2019, in the North Carolina Baptist Hospital, Winston-Salem, N.C.
He was born Sept. 19, 1960, in Galax, to the late Joe and Mary Igo Cox.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Shelby Cox of Galax; two grandsons; sisters and brothers-in-law, Joyce Reedy, Betty and Jackie Martin and Kathy and Paul Walls; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Helen Cox, all of Baywood; special friend, Tina Price; and several nieces and nephews
A funeral will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Vaughan Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ted Bartlett officiating. Interment will follow in the Galyean Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, July 19, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Baywood Search and Rescue Squad, 47 Cross Roads Drive, Galax, Va. 24333.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from July 19 to July 21, 2019