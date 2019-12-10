Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy Morris Felts. View Sign Service Information Farris Cremation & Funeral Center 19415 Lee Hwy Abingdon , VA 24210 (276)-623-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

Randy Morris Felts, 64, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in the Select Specialty Hospital of Bristol Regional Medical Center.

He was born Feb. 4, 1955, to the late Bernard Ray Felts and Vera Morris Felts in Radford, Va.

In addition to his parents, Randy was also preceded in death by his first wife, Debra Kay Lundy Felts; and brother, Ted Ray Felts.

Survivors include his second wife, Lynn Felts; son, Rayland William Felts of Hood River, Ore.; daughter, Courtney Felts of Wilmington, N.C.; two step-daughters, Emma Loncharic McGraw and husband, Nathan of Abingdon, Va., and Erin Loncharic of Dallas, Texas; sister, Judy Meade and husband, Joe of Naples, Fla.; and two grandsons, Lukas McGraw and Greyson McGraw.

A 1978 graduate of Old Dominion University, Randy spent his entire life as a resident of Virginia.

After graduation, Randy built a successful career as an IT professional and always took great pride in working hard to provide for his family.

Outside of work, Randy maintained a passion for several different hobbies -motorcycles, airplanes and movies to name a few.

He was a 33rd Scottish Rite Mason and a Past Master of the Abingdon Masonic Lodge No. 48.

He was also a member of the Kazim Temple of Roanoke and a Past President of the Desert Sand Shrine Club.

A great storyteller, Randy was always happy to entertain a group by recounting one of his many adventures as an accomplished caver.

Close friends and family have heard his favorite stories so many times, that his memory is certain to live on for generations.

He will truly be missed.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, Va., with Stephen Lowe officiating. The Brethren of the Abingdon Masonic Lodge No. 48 will perform Masonic funeral rites. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa Fla. 33607.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Select Specialty Hospital.

Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting

