Randy Shawn Morris, 47, of Galax, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in the Forsyth Medical Center.
He was born in Radford on June 7, 1971, to Randy and Carol Sue Gusler Morris.
Survivors include his parents, the Rev. Randy and Carol Sue Morris of Galax; his son, Dylan and fiancé, Makaely Thomas of Charlottesville; daughter, Karly Morris; sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Dr. Jamie Cassell of Galax; and three nieces and husband.
A graveside service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Bridle Creek Cemetery with David VanHoy and the Rev. Richard Gregory officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Bridle Creek United Methodist Church or at the home of Randy and Carol Sue at 90 Hampton Heights Galax, Va.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in memory of Shawn at the Carter Bank and Trust, 543 East Stuart Drive, Galax, Va. 24333.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019