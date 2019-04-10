Obituary



He was born in Radford on June 7, 1971, to Randy and Carol Sue Gusler Morris.

Survivors include his parents, the Rev. Randy and Carol Sue Morris of Galax; his son, Dylan and fiancé, Makaely Thomas of Charlottesville; daughter, Karly Morris; sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Dr. Jamie Cassell of Galax; and three nieces and husband.

A graveside service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Bridle Creek Cemetery with David VanHoy and the Rev. Richard Gregory officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Bridle Creek United Methodist Church or at the home of Randy and Carol Sue at 90 Hampton Heights Galax, Va.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in memory of Shawn at the Carter Bank and Trust, 543 East Stuart Drive, Galax, Va. 24333.

A guestbook is available on line at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Randy Shawn Morris, 47, of Galax, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in the Forsyth Medical Center.He was born in Radford on June 7, 1971, to Randy and Carol Sue Gusler Morris.Survivors include his parents, the Rev. Randy and Carol Sue Morris of Galax; his son, Dylan and fiancé, Makaely Thomas of Charlottesville; daughter, Karly Morris; sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Dr. Jamie Cassell of Galax; and three nieces and husband.A graveside service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Bridle Creek Cemetery with David VanHoy and the Rev. Richard Gregory officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Bridle Creek United Methodist Church or at the home of Randy and Carol Sue at 90 Hampton Heights Galax, Va.In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in memory of Shawn at the Carter Bank and Trust, 543 East Stuart Drive, Galax, Va. 24333.A guestbook is available on line at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family. Funeral Home Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax

201 West Center Street

Galax , VA 24333

276-236-2442 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close